COVID: Pioli negative, to lead Milan training Wed

MILAN, DEC 2 - Stefano Pioli has recovered from the coronavirus and will start leading AC Milan training sessions Wednesday afternoon after two weeks in which he was replaced by technical assistant Daniele Bonera, the seven-time European champs and current Serie A leaders said. Head coach Pioli and deputy head Giacomo Murelli turned out negative after swabs were taken Tuesday, the Rossoneri said. They will be on the bench for Thursday night's Europa League match against Celtic. Despite losing spearhead Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a 10-day hamstring injury, Milan are five points clear of Inter Milan and Sassuolo at the top of Serie A. Nine-time straight and reigning champs Juventus are a point further back alongside Napoli and Roma. MIlan travel to Samp Sunday after beating Fiorentina 2-0 last time out thanks to a brace from the barnstorming Ibra. (ANSA).