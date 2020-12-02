Snow hits north

ROME, DEC 2 - Snow hit the north of Italy Wednesday with snowfall even in the plain in Veneto and the year's first snowfalls in Milan and Lombardy. There was a yellow alert for low-level snow in Piedmont too. On the Ligurian hinterland there were widespread snow showers, with snow piling up in the area. Snow also fell on the Apennine passes between Florence and Emilia-Romagna. Some 30 centimetres of snow fell on the Apennines near Modena. There was also snow in the northeastern Carso region and icy 'bora' winds reached nearly 100 kph in Trieste. The bora also whipped through Venice. (ANSA).