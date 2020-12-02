Holiday travel ban between 'comuni' says Speranza

ROME, DEC 2 - The government is set to "discourage" travel between Italian regions on December 25 and 26 and January 1 and "limit movements" between 'comuni', Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Wednesday. "We must face the holidays with utmost seriousness if we do not want fresh closures in January," the minister told the Senate. The government is set to issue a travel ban between comuni over Christmas, and travel between regions will only be allowed for those returning to their homes. The eventual distribution of vaccines will be done with the help of the army, Speranza went on. The vaccine will be administered to all Italians free of charge, he said. He said the heart of the vaccine campaign will be between next spring and summer. As the distribution system expands, he said, hospital clinics, family doctors and military doctors will be involved. The UK on Wednesday announced the imminent roll-out of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Italy is banking on the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, which involves two Italian roll-out companies. (ANSA).