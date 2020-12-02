Soccer: Conte hails spirit as Inter 'stay alive' in UCL

ROME, DEC 2 - Inter coach Antonio Conte hailed his side's spirit after they beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-2 away on Tuesday to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16. Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Darmian was also on target in Germany. They remain bottom of Group B with five points but they will progress if they beat Shakhtar Donetsk in their last group game at the San Siro and Real Madrid and Moenchengladbach do not draw in the other match. "We produced a great performance and showed desire and determination and we ended up with a deserved victory," said Conte. "We could have avoided having to dig in quite so much, but we're still alive in the Champions League and this is the most important thing. "We have the right spirit, and we can cause our opponents problems when the lads have this attitude." Atalanta need to draw with Ajax in their last Group D game after drawing 1-1 with Midtjylland on Tuesday. (ANSA).