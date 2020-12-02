Mercoledì 02 Dicembre 2020 | 13:04

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

BARI
Soccer: Foggia ex-captain's home door torched

Soccer: Foggia ex-captain's home door torched

 
ROME
MOSE raised for 120 cm acqua alta in Venice

MOSE raised for 120 cm acqua alta in Venice

 
ROME
Soccer: Conte hails spirit as Inter 'stay alive' in UCL

Soccer: Conte hails spirit as Inter 'stay alive' in UCL

 
ROME
Employment down 473,000 in Oct

Employment down 473,000 in Oct

 
ROME
Holiday travel ban between 'comuni' says Speranza

Holiday travel ban between 'comuni' says Speranza

 
MILAN
Food-system revolution needed says Barilla Foundation

Food-system revolution needed says Barilla Foundation

 
ROME
Florence's historic Palazzo Serristori gets revamp

Florence's historic Palazzo Serristori gets revamp

 
ROME
Covid: 19,350 positive, 785 victims

Covid: 19,350 positive, 785 victims

 
ROME
Soccer: Morata gets 2-match ban for insulting ref

Soccer: Morata gets 2-match ban for insulting ref

 
MILAN
Men who killed man in robbery spree get 30 yrs on appeal

Men who killed man in robbery spree get 30 yrs on appeal

 
COMO
COVID: 3 kids with Kawasaki Syndrome hospitalised in Como

COVID: 3 kids with Kawasaki Syndrome hospitalised in Como

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Antenucci, gioia e veleni col sogno intatto della B

Antenucci, gioia e veleni col sogno intatto della B

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatIl caso
Barletta, nell'ospedale allestito dalla Marina solo 6 pazienti

Barletta, nell'ospedale allestito dalla Marina solo 6 pazienti

 
TarantoL'intervista
Palombella: «Per salvare una vita ipotizzerei chiusura ex Ilva»

Palombella: «Per salvare una vita ipotizzerei chiusura ex Ilva»

 
BariRispetto delle norme
Controlli anti-Covid: a Bari sanzioni raddoppiate rispetto a un mese fa

Controlli anti-Covid: a Bari sanzioni raddoppiate rispetto a un mese fa

 
LecceNel Salento
Tricase, una casa nuova per 27 famiglie: consegnati alloggi popolari dopo 4 anni

Tricase, una casa nuova per 27 famiglie: consegnati alloggi popolari dopo 4 anni

 
BrindisiL'iniziativa
Brindisi, al Perrino sostegno psicologico ai parenti dei degenti

Brindisi, al Perrino sostegno psicologico ai parenti dei degenti

 
Foggianel foggiano
Monte Sant'Angelo, si assembrano in un circolo per vedere la partita della Juve: multati

Monte Sant'Angelo, assembrati in un circolo per vedere la partita della Juve: multati

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Marsicovetere, impose alla ditta un'assunzione: condannato ex sindaco Cantiani

Marsicovetere, impose alla ditta un'assunzione: condannato ex sindaco Cantiani

 
MateraNel Materano
Investito da furgoncino sulla SS Jonica a Policoro: morto sul colpo

Investito da furgoncino sulla SS Jonica a Policoro: morto sul colpo

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, 1.659 nuovi contagi e 34 morti. Indice Rt scende sotto l'1. Lopalco ai medici: «Non siamo da zona rossa»

Covid Puglia, 1659 nuovi contagi e 34 morti. Indice Rt scende sotto 1 Lopalco: «Non siamo da zona rossa»

Puglia, ordinanza in arrivo: si torna a scuola a gennaio. In Basilicata da venerdì tutti sui banchi

Puglia, ordinanza in arrivo: si torna a scuola a gennaio. Basilicata da venerdì sui banchi

Cenone più camera da letto in hotel, trulli e masserie: il trucco delle feste fuori casa

Puglia, cenone più camera da letto in hotel, trulli e masserie: il trucco delle feste fuori casa

Basilicata, l'avvocato della Regione fa causa a se stesso e riesce a vincere

Basilicata, l'avvocato della Regione fa causa a se stesso e riesce a vincere

Bari, a 12 anni emorragia cerebrale dopo un salto incauto in un parco: salvato

Bari, al pediatrico salvo 12enne con emorragia cerebrale e Covid. «Boom di bambini positivi»

MILAN

Food-system revolution needed says Barilla Foundation

Three recommendations to start transformation presented at event

Food-system revolution needed says Barilla Foundation

Michela Nana MILAN, DEC 2 - The revolution that leads towards more sustainable, resilient and inclusive food systems must start today and now is the "time to act" - this was the message that came out of an online event organized by the Barilla Foundation and Food Tank entitled 'Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for UN 2021 FOOD Systems Summit'. During the event sector experts, academics, chefs and politicians discussed how to redesign the future of food. "We have no alternative to sustainability," said Guido Barilla, the President of the Barilla Group and of the Barilla Foundation as he opened the event. "We must not be afraid of change. It's time to act". The food systems that take food from the fields to tables all over the world have achieved major successes. It is estimated that in 2020, despite the pandemic, 4.5-5 billion people had access to healthy diets. But this is not enough because the current situation is making things worse, taking the number of people exposed to food insecurity from 135 million in 2019 to an estimated 265 million in 2020. Food systems must be transformed to make them more sustainable to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN for 2030 and the Paris climate agreement requirements. The aim of the forum was to accelerate this transforming by promoting the search for concrete solutions and three recommendations came out of it in view of the United Nations Food Systems Summit in 2021. First of all, agreeing on a common goal that enables all the stakeholders to make proposals for healthier, more inclusive, sustainable and resilient food systems; and, secondly, involving and mobilizing all of the parties to work together on a path of sharing knowledge, experiences and good practices, thus guaranteeing maximum inclusion. Finally, raising the awareness of citizens to help them to make more sustainable choices as consumers to generate change. The Barilla Foundation hopes to see "the growth of a positive movement to accelerate, strengthen, refine and plan a more sustainable future," Guido Barilla explained. "We have 10 years to achieve the Agenda 2030 goals. "In my opinion, 10 years is enough to generate a revolution and the next five years will be crucial". Among the most urgent needs is that of acknowledging and valorizing the fundamental role of producers, fostering innovation and technology, used in an appropriate way on the basis of the various communities and cultures, ensuring all the people of the world have access to quality, safe, nutritious food, rethinking corporate food strategies to make them sustainable and teaching a new culture of food thanks to chefs and the whole restaurant system. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati