Employment down 473,000 in Oct

ROME, DEC 2 - Italian employment was down 473,000 in October on the same month last year due to the COVID pandemic, ISTAT said Wednesday. The f all was largely due to a drop in self-employed and temp jobs, the stats agency said. Steady jobs rose 61,000 thanks to a COVID firing ban. The unemployment rate among people aged 15-24 rose back above 39%, ISTAT said. Youth unemployment in Italy rose by 2.6 points in October on the same month last year, to 30.3%. It rose by 0.6 points between September and October of this year. Overall employment was 0.1% down, or 13,000 units fewer, between September and October. Italy has been hit by an unprecedented peacetime recession due to COVID. (ANSA).