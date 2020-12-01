Covid: 19,350 positive, 785 victims

ROME, DEC 1 - Italy has seen 19,350 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours and 785 more victims, health ministry official Gianni Rezza said Tuesday. That compares to 16,377 new cases and 672 more deaths Monday. Some 182,100 swabs were taken, over 50,000 more than Monday, Rezza said. The positivity rate is around 10%, he said. The number of hospital admissions with COVID fell by 376, and the number of intensive care cases by 81. The number of discharged and recovered has reached that of the currently positive. The former are 779,945 while the latter are 784,595, a difference of just 4,650 cases. (ANSA).