Soccer: Morata gets 2-match ban for insulting ref

ROME, DEC 1 - Juventus striker Alvaro Morata on Tuesday got a two-match ban for insulting the referee after the Turin giants' 1-1 draw at Benevento last weekend. Spain forward Morata got a straight red for allegedly telling the ref after the matched ended that his decision to to award Juve a penalty was "embarrassing". The former Real Madrid and Chelsea player, 28, will miss the derby against Torino next weekend and the following game against Genoa. (ANSA).