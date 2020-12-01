Martedì 01 Dicembre 2020 | 17:46

ROME
Soccer: Morata gets 2-match ban for insulting ref

MILAN
Men who killed man in robbery spree get 30 yrs on appeal

COMO
COVID: 3 kids with Kawasaki Syndrome hospitalised in Como

ROME
COVID: Vaccine plan operational end Jan - Arcuri

ROME
Daily mortality up 75% in northern cities in Nov

ROME
Manufacturing PMI falls to 51.5 in Nov

VENICE
MOSE may be raised Wed for 130 cm acqua alta in Venice

ROME
COVID: Almost 1,000 prison inmates infected

ROME
Three get life for burning to death homeless man

ROME
COVID urgency shdn't spell vaccine haste-bioethics panel

ROME
Church will obey Xmas midnight Mass ban - CEI

Antenucci, gioia e veleni col sogno intatto della B

LecceIl virus
Ispezione nel Tribunale di Lecce: al via verifiche su norme anti-Covid

Potenzaa episcopia
Incendio in casa, forse per colpa di una stufa: muore 61enne nel Potentino

TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, Confcommercio Taranto: «Carbone è modello superato»

FoggiaLa curiosità
Covid a Lucera, arriva la tenda degli abbracci: così i malati potranno stringere i familiari

BariLa novità
Covid 19, così la tradizionale cioccolata calda di San Nicola diventa virtuale

Materapolizia
Matera, si è insediato il nuovo questore, Eliseo Nicolì

BatBat
Andria, anziana uccisa a colpi di stampella per rapina, si aggrava posizione marocchino: omicidio aggravato

BrindisiCultura
Fasano, per il Mibact Masseria Tavernese è immobile di interesse culturale

ROME

'Embarrassing' not to give pen, Juve star said at Benevento

ROME, DEC 1 - Juventus striker Alvaro Morata on Tuesday got a two-match ban for insulting the referee after the Turin giants' 1-1 draw at Benevento last weekend. Spain forward Morata got a straight red for allegedly telling the ref after the matched ended that his decision to to award Juve a penalty was "embarrassing". The former Real Madrid and Chelsea player, 28, will miss the derby against Torino next weekend and the following game against Genoa. (ANSA).

