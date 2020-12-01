Martedì 01 Dicembre 2020 | 15:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
Men who killed man in robbery spree get 30 yrs on appeal

Men who killed man in robbery spree get 30 yrs on appeal

 
COMO
COVID: 3 kids with Kawasaki Syndrome hospitalised in Como

COVID: 3 kids with Kawasaki Syndrome hospitalised in Como

 
ROME
COVID: Vaccine plan operational end Jan - Arcuri

COVID: Vaccine plan operational end Jan - Arcuri

 
ROME
Daily mortality up 75% in northern cities in Nov

Daily mortality up 75% in northern cities in Nov

 
ROME
Manufacturing PMI falls to 51.5 in Nov

Manufacturing PMI falls to 51.5 in Nov

 
VENICE
MOSE may be raised Wed for 130 cm acqua alta in Venice

MOSE may be raised Wed for 130 cm acqua alta in Venice

 
ROME
COVID: Almost 1,000 prison inmates infected

COVID: Almost 1,000 prison inmates infected

 
ROME
Three get life for burning to death homeless man

Three get life for burning to death homeless man

 
ROME
COVID urgency shdn't spell vaccine haste-bioethics panel

COVID urgency shdn't spell vaccine haste-bioethics panel

 
ROME
Church will obey Xmas midnight Mass ban - CEI

Church will obey Xmas midnight Mass ban - CEI

 
ROME
28 arrested in Rome Camorra probe

28 arrested in Rome Camorra probe

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Antenucci, gioia e veleni col sogno intatto della B

Antenucci, gioia e veleni col sogno intatto della B

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Tangenti su appalti parcheggi a Bari: prescritti tutti i reati

Tangenti su appalti parcheggi a Bari: prescritti tutti i reati

 
Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, rubata auto di servizio per visite domiciliari a pazienti Covid

San Severo, rubata auto di servizio per visite domiciliari a pazienti Covid

 
Materapolizia
Matera, si è insediato il nuovo questore, Eliseo Nicolì

Matera, si è insediato il nuovo questore, Eliseo Nicolì

 
BatBat
Andria, anziana uccisa a colpi di stampella per rapina, si aggrava posizione marocchino: omicidio aggravato

Andria, anziana uccisa a colpi di stampella per rapina, si aggrava posizione marocchino: omicidio aggravato

 
PotenzaAvigliano
Arriva a Natale la China China Laguardia, che piaceva a Emanuele Gianturco

Arriva a Natale la China China Laguardia, che piaceva a Emanuele Gianturco

 
BrindisiCultura
Fasano, per il Mibact Masseria Tavernese è immobile di interesse culturale

Fasano, per il Mibact Masseria Tavernese è immobile di interesse culturale

 
TarantoLutto
Taranto, bimbo di 11 anni morto di cancro: folla per l'ultimo saluto

Taranto, bimbo di 11 anni morto di cancro: folla per l'ultimo saluto

 
LecceIl ritrovamento
Salento, è stata ritrovata l'asinella Grisonda rubata qualche giorno fa

Salento, è stata ritrovata l'asinella Grisonda rubata qualche giorno fa

 

i più letti

Bari, muore altro medico positivo al Covid: è il settimo. «In Puglia il virus non rallenta»: crescono ricoveri (+1500) e pazienti in terapia intensiva (+82)

Bari, muore anestesista positivo al Covid. L'Ordine: «In Puglia il virus non rallenta»

Basilicata, l'avvocato della Regione fa causa a se stesso e riesce a vincere

Basilicata, l'avvocato della Regione fa causa a se stesso e riesce a vincere

Covid in Puglia, torna a salire curva contagi (+1101) su 4mila tamponi: altri 30 decessi. Medici preoccupati: «Dati in controtendenza rispetto ai nazionali»

Covid in Puglia, torna a salire curva contagi (+1101) su 4mila test: 30 morti. Medici: «Dati in controtendenza rispetto ai nazionali»

Formula Uno, schianto dopo la partenza. Il pilota Grosjean esce vivo dalle fiamme

Formula Uno, schianto dopo la partenza. Il pilota Grosjean esce vivo dalle fiamme

Puglia, ordinanza in arrivo: si torna a scuola a gennaio. In Basilicata da venerdì tutti sui banchi

Puglia, ordinanza in arrivo: si torna a scuola a gennaio. Basilicata da venerdì sui banchi

COMO

COVID: 3 kids with Kawasaki Syndrome hospitalised in Como

2 taken to ICUs in Milan and Bergamo

COVID: 3 kids with Kawasaki Syndrome hospitalised in Como

COMO, DEC 1 - Three children aged 2, 3 and 5 resident in the province of Como have been admitted to hospital in the northern city with Kawasaki Syndrome potentially linked to COVID-19, the local health agency said Tuesday. Two of them were then rushed to intensive care units in Milan and Bergamo because their heart tissue was inflamed (myocarditis), while the third child is still at Como's Sant'Anna Hospital. Sant'Anna's paediatrics chief Angelo Selicorni said "there is no fear and no alarm" despite the seriousness of the cases. He said parents must be careful to note a series of "alarm bells" including high fever lasting for several days, conjunctivitis, dry lips or mouth, a state of general weakness, reddening and/or swelling of hands and feet, and an increase in the size of certain lymph nodes. In these cases children should be taken to hospital, he said. Studies indicate that Kawasaki, whose causes are still unknown, may be favoured by an excessive immune reaction to an infection, including COVID-19. A study of the possible link between COVID and Kawasaki, conducted by Bergamo hospital's paediatrics unit, was recently published in The Lancet. The study analysed 10 cases of children with symptoms compatible with a diagnosis of Kawasaki Disease who arrived at the northern city's Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital between March 1 and April 20 this year. In the five previous years, this disease had only been diagnosed in 19 children. Kawasaki disease is a syndrome of unknown cause that results in a fever and mainly affects children under 5 years of age. It is a form of vasculitis, where blood vessels become inflamed throughout the body. The fever typically lasts for more than five days and is not affected by usual medications. Other common symptoms include large lymph nodes in the neck, a rash in the genital area, and red eyes, lips, palms, or soles of the feet. Within three weeks of the onset, the skin from the hands and feet may peel, after which recovery typically occurs. In some children, coronary artery aneurysms form in the heart. While the specific cause is unknown, it is thought to result from an excessive immune system response to an infection in children who are genetically predisposed. It does not spread between people. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati