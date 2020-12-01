Daily mortality up 75% in northern cities in Nov

ROME, DEC 1 - The average daily mortality rate rose by 75% in Italy's northern cities in November, the health ministry and the Lazio epidemiology department said in a survey out Tuesday. This included big rises in Turin (+111%), Genoa (+96%) and Milan (+83%). There was a 46% average rise in cities in the centre and south, the report said. This included fairly hefty gains in Roma and Bari ( both + 58%), Perugia (+66), and Palermo (+67%). Mortality rates have risen in the COVID pandemic. (ANSA).