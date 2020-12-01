Martedì 01 Dicembre 2020 | 15:58

MILAN
Men who killed man in robbery spree get 30 yrs on appeal

COMO
COVID: 3 kids with Kawasaki Syndrome hospitalised in Como

ROME
COVID: Vaccine plan operational end Jan - Arcuri

ROME
Daily mortality up 75% in northern cities in Nov

ROME
Manufacturing PMI falls to 51.5 in Nov

VENICE
MOSE may be raised Wed for 130 cm acqua alta in Venice

ROME
COVID: Almost 1,000 prison inmates infected

ROME
Three get life for burning to death homeless man

ROME
COVID urgency shdn't spell vaccine haste-bioethics panel

ROME
Church will obey Xmas midnight Mass ban - CEI

ROME
28 arrested in Rome Camorra probe

Biancorossi
Antenucci, gioia e veleni col sogno intatto della B

BariIl caso
Tangenti su appalti parcheggi a Bari: prescritti tutti i reati

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, rubata auto di servizio per visite domiciliari a pazienti Covid

Materapolizia
Matera, si è insediato il nuovo questore, Eliseo Nicolì

BatBat
Andria, anziana uccisa a colpi di stampella per rapina, si aggrava posizione marocchino: omicidio aggravato

PotenzaAvigliano
Arriva a Natale la China China Laguardia, che piaceva a Emanuele Gianturco

BrindisiCultura
Fasano, per il Mibact Masseria Tavernese è immobile di interesse culturale

TarantoLutto
Taranto, bimbo di 11 anni morto di cancro: folla per l'ultimo saluto

LecceIl ritrovamento
Salento, è stata ritrovata l'asinella Grisonda rubata qualche giorno fa

ROME

COVID: Vaccine plan operational end Jan - Arcuri

OK to market vaccines needed says commissioner

COVID: Vaccine plan operational end Jan - Arcuri

ROME, DEC 1 - Italy's COVID vaccine plan is ready and will be operational at the end of January, national COVID commissioner Domenico Arcuri said Tuesday. He said there would be 300 distribution points. The vaccine will have to be kept at -75 degrees C. The plan will become operational once the government gets the green light to put the vaccines on the market, he said. (ANSA).

