COVID: Vaccine plan operational end Jan - Arcuri

ROME
01 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 1 - Italy's COVID vaccine plan is ready and will be operational at the end of January, national COVID commissioner Domenico Arcuri said Tuesday. He said there would be 300 distribution points. The vaccine will have to be kept at -75 degrees C. The plan will become operational once the government gets the green light to put the vaccines on the market, he said. (ANSA).
