Three get life for burning to death homeless man

ROME, DEC 1 - Three men have been sentenced to life in prison for the homicide of Vasile Todirean, a homeless Romanian man who died after being beaten and set alight at the train station in the town of Villafranca di Verona in July 2019. Two other homeless men, Liliano Bosoni, 64, and Romanian national Cristian Tuca, 60, were found guilty along with a local man, Eros De Mori, 43. Todirean died of his injuries two and half months after the attack. The gang attacked him for the 'futile motive"' of him having refused to give one of them a cigarette. The court also awarded damaged to the victim's aunt and to the Villafranca town council. Local media reported that the defendants' lawyers have said they will appeal. (ANSA).