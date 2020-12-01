Manufacturing PMI falls to 51.5 in Nov

ROME, DEC 1 - Italy's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 51.5 points in November, its lowest since June, from 53.8 in October, the IHS Markit research agency said Tuesday. It had been forecast to fall to 52. The index had previously grown for five months in a row, reaching 50 points, the demarcation point between expansion and contraction in the business cycle. Italy's economy has taken an unprecedented peacetime hit from the COVID emergency. (ANSA).