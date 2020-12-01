MOSE may be raised Wed for 130 cm acqua alta in Venice

VENICE, DEC 1 - Venice's MOSE flood barriers may be raised Wednesday for a forecast 'acqua alta' of 125-130 cm, the municipal flood office said Tuesday. The high tide is expected to hit the lagoon city at 10:45. Venice is also expected to be whipped by icy 'bora' winds. A second weather front is expected at the weekend, and MOSE may also have to be employed on Saturday and Sunday, the office said. MOSE has only been used a few times but has already shown itself to be effective in preventing the flooding that acqua alta causes. St Mark's Basilica and surrounding buildings were damaged in one of the last pre-MOSE floods, a year ago. St Mark's Square was first saved by MOSE on October 3. (ANSA).