COVID: Almost 1,000 prison inmates infected

ROME, DEC 1 - Almost 1,000 inmates in Italy's prisons are currently infected with the COVID-19 virus, the national penitentiary department said Tuesday. The number of inmates currently positive for the novel coronavirus is 949, it said. The number of warders positive is now 989, down from 1,042 on November 25, the department said. On November 25 the number of COVID-positive inmates was 826. (ANSA).