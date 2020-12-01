Church will obey Xmas midnight Mass ban - CEI

ROME, DEC 1 - The Italian Catholic Church will obey the government's ban on midnight Mass at Christmas due to COVID social gathering fears, the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) said on Tuesday. Italy is currently under an 11 p.m. COVID curfew to curb gatherings. Christmas Masses, CEI Vice President Msgr Mario Meini said, "will take place in the full respect of the norms". He said that care and prudence would be a continued "sign of solidarity for all". Fiesole Bishop Meini said that "responsibility and prudence are still needed. "Christians are called on to do their part." Msgr Meini also voiced the CEI's continued admiration for Italy's doctors and health care operators fighting the pandemic. (ANSA).