COVID: Vaccine plan operational end Jan - Arcuri

 
Daily mortality up 75% in northern cities in Nov

 
Manufacturing PMI falls to 51.5 in Nov

 
MOSE may be raised Wed for 130 cm acqua alta in Venice

 
COVID: Almost 1,000 prison inmates infected

 
Three get life for burning to death homeless man

 
COVID urgency shdn't spell vaccine haste-bioethics panel

 
Church will obey Xmas midnight Mass ban - CEI

 
28 arrested in Rome Camorra probe

 
Regeni probe set to wrap up

 
Govt meets parties, regions for talks on Xmas measures

 

Antenucci, gioia e veleni col sogno intatto della B

Antenucci, gioia e veleni col sogno intatto della B

 

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, rubata auto di servizio per visite domiciliari a pazienti Covid

San Severo, rubata auto di servizio per visite domiciliari a pazienti Covid

 
Barii numeri
Posti letto Covid? Nel Barese è tutto occupato

Posti letto Covid? Nel Barese è tutto occupato

 
Materapolizia
Matera, si è insediato il nuovo questore, Eliseo Nicolì

Matera, si è insediato il nuovo questore, Eliseo Nicolì

 
BatBat
Andria, anziana uccisa a colpi di stampella per rapina, si aggrava posizione marocchino: omicidio aggravato

Andria, anziana uccisa a colpi di stampella per rapina, si aggrava posizione marocchino: omicidio aggravato

 
PotenzaAvigliano
Arriva a Natale la China China Laguardia, che piaceva a Emanuele Gianturco

Arriva a Natale la China China Laguardia, che piaceva a Emanuele Gianturco

 
BrindisiCultura
Fasano, per il Mibact Masseria Tavernese è immobile di interesse culturale

Fasano, per il Mibact Masseria Tavernese è immobile di interesse culturale

 
TarantoLutto
Taranto, bimbo di 11 anni morto di cancro: folla per l'ultimo saluto

Taranto, bimbo di 11 anni morto di cancro: folla per l'ultimo saluto

 
LecceIl ritrovamento
Salento, è stata ritrovata l'asinella Grisonda rubata qualche giorno fa

Salento, è stata ritrovata l'asinella Grisonda rubata qualche giorno fa

 

Bari, muore altro medico positivo al Covid: è il settimo. «In Puglia il virus non rallenta»: crescono ricoveri (+1500) e pazienti in terapia intensiva (+82)

Bari, muore anestesista positivo al Covid. L'Ordine: «In Puglia il virus non rallenta»

Basilicata, l'avvocato della Regione fa causa a se stesso e riesce a vincere

Basilicata, l'avvocato della Regione fa causa a se stesso e riesce a vincere

Covid in Puglia, torna a salire curva contagi (+1101) su 4mila tamponi: altri 30 decessi. Medici preoccupati: «Dati in controtendenza rispetto ai nazionali»

Covid in Puglia, torna a salire curva contagi (+1101) su 4mila test: 30 morti. Medici: «Dati in controtendenza rispetto ai nazionali»

Formula Uno, schianto dopo la partenza. Il pilota Grosjean esce vivo dalle fiamme

Formula Uno, schianto dopo la partenza. Il pilota Grosjean esce vivo dalle fiamme

Vaccino Covid 19, Emiliano incontra la società Pfizer

Covid 19, Emiliano incontra la società Pfizer: «Da metà gennaio in Puglia arrivano i vaccini»

ROME, DEC 1 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's government is holding a series of meetings on Tuesday as it prepares a new decree with the COVID-19-linked rules that will be in force during the festive season and the restrictions that will apply regarding issues such as movement between regions and the opening of shops, bars and restaurants. Conte, Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Relations with Parliament Minister Federico D'Incà are meeting the parliamentary whips of the parties supporting the government at 15:00. The executive is also set to have a meeting with the regional governments on Tuesday. One of the issues the Conte government will have to address regards whether to reopen Italy's ski slopes for the festive season. The regions that have ski resorts are pressing hard for the pistes to be reopened, saying the damage will be irreparable if the Christmas business is lost. But the government appears reluctant to concede, due to fears of possibly feeding a third wave of contagion, like contact made during summer holidays contributed to the arrival of the second wave. Veneto, Piedmont Valle d'Aosta, Lombardy, Friuli Venezia Giulia and the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento have proposed a compromise in which Italy's ski slopes would only be open to hotel guests and people who own holiday homes in the mountains. Italy is currently operating a three-tier system of restrictions based on each region's COVID-19-contagion risk factor, high-risk red zones, medium-high orange zones and moderate-risk yellow zones. Three regions, Lombardy, Piedmont and Calabria, moved from red to orange at the weekend, meaning non-essential shops could reopen. In addition to the tier-based restrictions, the government has imposed nationwide measures, including the closure of bars and restaurants at 18:00, distance learning for high-school students and a curfew, which kicks in at 22.000 and runs until 6:00 every day. Speranza has said that he expects the curfew to still be in force at Christmas and on New Year's Eve.. "It's a measure that is in force and I think it should be confirmed," Speranza told Mediaset television. "It is a measure that has enabled us over the last few weeks to start the gradual, tough path of bringing down the (contagion) curve". When asked if the curfew will be valid even for the faithful going to midnight mass, Speranza replied: "if there's a curfew, there's a curfew". "It won't be a Christmas like all the others," he continued. "We have to speak the truth. "We are in the middle of a highly significant epidemic". (ANSA).

