Premature baby dies after birth at home

ROME, DEC 1 - Naples prosecutors have opened a probe into the case of a premature baby girl who died shortly after being born in a home in the southern city, local media reported on Tuesday. The child was born after just six months of pregnancy, according to the reports. The mother is reportedly positive for COVID-19 The father-husband filed a complaint, saying the ambulance arrived half an hour after the call to the emergency services and did not have the necessary equipment to deal with the case, such as an incubator. He reportedly said in the complaint that his daughter could have been saved. (ANSA).