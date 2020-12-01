Health cops find offences at 67 COVID test centres

ROME, DEC 1 - The Carabinieri police's NAS health unit said Tuesday that it had uncovered offences at 67 centres doing COVID-19 tests during a round of checks at 300 private clinics and laboratories. The health cops found 94 criminal and administrative offences and imposed fines totalling 145,000 euros. In 60% of the cases, the offences regarded failure to respect coronavirus-prevention measures. In 15% of the cases, the centres did not have the proper permits to do the tests. In another 14%, the problem regarded delays in informing people they had tested positive or a complete failure to do so. (ANSA).