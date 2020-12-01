Martedì 01 Dicembre 2020 | 12:10

ROME
Italy's recovery after COVID will be 'slow, uneven' - OECD

ROME
Premature baby dies after birth at home

ROME
Health cops find offences at 67 COVID test centres

ROME
Italy's GDP up 15.9% in third quarter - ISTAT

ROME
UniCredit stock falls after Mustier says he'll step down

ROME
Epidemic for another yr and half - Brusaferro

ROME
Covid: 16,377 new cases, 672 deaths

ROME
Italy v.concerned over Iran attack-foreign min sources

ROME
Soccer: Sara Gama 1st woman VP of AIC

ROME
Soccer: 1st woman to ref in UCL, Juve-Dinamo Kiev

VATICAN CITY
Pope repeats condemnation of death penalty

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Antenucci, gioia e veleni col sogno intatto della B

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Aiutò imprenditore a falsificare atti: interdetto professionista foggiano

Materapolizia
Matera, si è insediato il nuovo questore, Eliseo Nicolì

BatBat
Andria, anziana uccisa a colpi di stampella per rapina, si aggrava posizione marocchino: omicidio aggravato

PotenzaAvigliano
Arriva a Natale la China China Laguardia, che piaceva a Emanuele Gianturco

BrindisiCultura
Fasano, per il Mibact Masseria Tavernese è immobile di interesse culturale

BariL'ordinanza
Bari, vietato sostare nelle vie nicolaiane

TarantoLutto
Taranto, bimbo di 11 anni morto di cancro: folla per l'ultimo saluto

LecceIl ritrovamento
Salento, è stata ritrovata l'asinella Grisonda rubata qualche giorno fa

Bari, muore altro medico positivo al Covid: è il settimo. «In Puglia il virus non rallenta»: crescono ricoveri (+1500) e pazienti in terapia intensiva (+82)

Basilicata, l'avvocato della Regione fa causa a se stesso e riesce a vincere

Covid in Puglia, torna a salire curva contagi (+1101) su 4mila tamponi: altri 30 decessi. Medici preoccupati: «Dati in controtendenza rispetto ai nazionali»

Formula Uno, schianto dopo la partenza. Il pilota Grosjean esce vivo dalle fiamme

Vaccino Covid 19, Emiliano incontra la società Pfizer

ROME

UniCredit stock falls after Mustier says he'll step down

Current CEO to leave at end of term in April 2021

ROME, DEC 1 - UniCredit's share price shed 5% in early trading on the Milan stock exchange on Tuesday after CEO Jean Pierre Mustier announced Monday that he would step down at the end of his current term in charge on April 2021. "I've proud of what we have achieved and done in such a small amount of time," Mustier said. (ANSA).

