UniCredit stock falls after Mustier says he'll step down

ROME
01 Dicembre 2020
ROME, DEC 1 - UniCredit's share price shed 5% in early trading on the Milan stock exchange on Tuesday after CEO Jean Pierre Mustier announced Monday that he would step down at the end of his current term in charge on April 2021. "I've proud of what we have achieved and done in such a small amount of time," Mustier said. (ANSA).
