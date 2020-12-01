Italy's GDP up 15.9% in third quarter - ISTAT

ROME, DEC 1 - ISTAT said Tuesday that Italy's seasonally adjusted and calendar-adjusted GDP grew by 15.9% in the third quarter of 2020 with respect to the previous three months. The national statistics agency revised down the figure from its preliminary estimate of a rise of 16.1% in the July-September period, when the Italian economy bounced back from the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. ISTAT said Italy's GDP was down by 5% in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2019. (ANSA).