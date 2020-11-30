Covid: 16,377 new cases, 672 deaths

ROME, 30 NOV - Some 16,377 new COVID cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 672 deaths, the health ministry said Monday. This compared to 20,648 new cases and 541 new deaths Sunday. The currently positive have fallen by 7,300 while the newly recovered are currently 23,004. COVID admissions rose for the first time in four days, by 308 to 33,187, while intensive care cases fell by nine units. The total of discharged and recovered has now reached 757,507 while the death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 55,576. (ANSA).