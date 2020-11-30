Epidemic for another yr and half - Brusaferro

ROME, 30 NOV - The COVID pandemic will "be with us for about a year and a half," Higher Health Institute President Silvio Brusaferro said at an ANSA Foum on Monday. He said the "stress" linked to the pandemic was not "like an earthquake or flood, it is a stress that has lasted for over a year and will accompany us for around a year and a half." Brusaferro said "we are implementing adaptation strategies that will leave their mark in the future, some of them probably in a permanent way". He said that the challenge for the health system of the future would be to "combine technology and relations" (ANSA).