Soccer: Sara Gama 1st woman VP of AIC

Italy v.concerned over Iran attack-foreign min sources
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, nel focolaio di Altamura 44enne muore in casa: «Positiva dimenticata dal sistema» Sindaco: «Sanità in tilt»
ROME
30 Novembre 2020
ROME, 30 NOV - Juventus and Italy captain Sara Gama on Monday became the first woman vice president of the Italian Footballers Association (AIC). Gama, 31, was elected by the AIC general assembly on videolink. Defender Gama, who is of Italian and Congolese extraction, has played 46 times for Juve after spells at Brescia and PSG. She has won 112 Italy caps since 2006 and has scored six times for her country. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su