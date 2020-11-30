Soccer: Sara Gama 1st woman VP of AIC

ROME, 30 NOV - Juventus and Italy captain Sara Gama on Monday became the first woman vice president of the Italian Footballers Association (AIC). Gama, 31, was elected by the AIC general assembly on videolink. Defender Gama, who is of Italian and Congolese extraction, has played 46 times for Juve after spells at Brescia and PSG. She has won 112 Italy caps since 2006 and has scored six times for her country. (ANSA).