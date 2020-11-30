Lunedì 30 Novembre 2020 | 17:34

ROME
Italy v.concerned over Iran attack-foreign min sources

ROME
Soccer: Sara Gama 1st woman VP of AIC

ROME
Soccer: 1st woman to ref in UCL, Juve-Dinamo Kiev

VATICAN CITY
Pope repeats condemnation of death penalty

NAPLES
Naples starts process for renaming stadium after Maradona

MILANO
'Unwell' Berlusconi skips Ruby Ter hearing

VATICAN CITY
Pope won't go to Piazza di Spagna Dec 8

ROME
Probe opened after flash floods kill three in Sardinia

ROME
Apple fined 10 mn for 'misleading' water-resistant claim (4)

ROME
15 arrests in Piedmont health graft probe

CAGLIARI
30 yrs upheld for man who strangled ex wife

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari-Catanzaro 1-0, vittoria importante dei biancorossi: decide il match Antenucci

Covid news h 24Il caso
Covid 19, l'allarme delle associazioni nel Barese: «Pazienti abbandonati in casa»

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, porto e terminale gas: lettera a Conte e ai ministri

Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, oltre 280 nuovi positivi e 11 decessi durante il week end

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, al Policlinico parte il progetto «Riuniti e mai soli»: sostegno psicologico per pazienti Covid-positivi

GdM.TVIl video
Taranto, maltempo si abbatte sui campi di grano: raccolto rovinato

LecceIl caso
Lecce, allarme Cutting, adolescenti a rischio: «I tagli ci danno sollievo»

Materasanità
Matera, sindacati si schierano in difesa dell'soedale

BatL'episodio
Barletta chiusura cimitero, insulti e minacce al sindaco: solidarietà a Cannito

Basilicata, l'avvocato della Regione fa causa a se stesso e riesce a vincere

Covid, nel focolaio di Altamura 44enne muore in casa: «Era positiva dimenticata dal sistema»

Covid Puglia, ulteriore calo dei contagi che vanno sotto quota mille (907). Anche 21 decessi

Bari, muore altro medico positivo al Covid: è il settimo. «In Puglia il virus non rallenta»: crescono ricoveri (+1500) e pazienti in terapia intensiva (+82)

Formula Uno, schianto dopo la partenza. Il pilota Grosjean esce vivo dalle fiamme

ROME

Soccer: 1st woman to ref in UCL, Juve-Dinamo Kiev

France's Stephanie Frappart breaks UCL barrier

ROME, 30 NOV - France's Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a Champions League match when she takes charge of Juventus-Dinamo Kiev in Turin on Wednesday night, UEFA said Monday. Frappart, who turns 37 on December 14, was the first woman to ref a French championship match, took charge of the 2019 European SuperCup final between Liverpool and Chelsea in Istanbul, and last October debuted in Europa League. Frappart has been on the FIFA International Referees List since 2009. On 28 April 2019 she officiated her first Ligue 1 match between SC Amiens and RC Strasbourg. On 11 November 2019, Frappart officiated the second leg of the inaugural Champions Cup competition, between the league winners of the League of Ireland Premier Division and the NIFL Premiership. (ANSA).

