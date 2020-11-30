Soccer: 1st woman to ref in UCL, Juve-Dinamo Kiev

ROME, 30 NOV - France's Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a Champions League match when she takes charge of Juventus-Dinamo Kiev in Turin on Wednesday night, UEFA said Monday. Frappart, who turns 37 on December 14, was the first woman to ref a French championship match, took charge of the 2019 European SuperCup final between Liverpool and Chelsea in Istanbul, and last October debuted in Europa League. Frappart has been on the FIFA International Referees List since 2009. On 28 April 2019 she officiated her first Ligue 1 match between SC Amiens and RC Strasbourg. On 11 November 2019, Frappart officiated the second leg of the inaugural Champions Cup competition, between the league winners of the League of Ireland Premier Division and the NIFL Premiership. (ANSA).