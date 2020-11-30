Italy v.concerned over Iran attack-foreign min sources
ROME
30 Novembre 2020
ROME, 30 NOV - Foreign ministry sources told ANSA Monday Italy was very concerned over the recent attack at Absard in Iran where scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed. The sources voiced the hope that all destabilising acts in the region should be avoided, as well as any further act of escalation. Fakhrizadeh, 59, was Iran's leading nuclear scientist. (ANSA).
