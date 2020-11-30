Pope repeats condemnation of death penalty

VATICAN CITY, 30 NOV - Pope Francis on Monday reiterated the Catholic Church's condemnation of the death penalty, on On the "Cities for Life Day", recalling the first abolition of the death penalty by a European state, decreed by Leopold II, Holy Roman Emperor of Habsburg-Lorraine in 1786 for his Grand Duchy of Tuscany. "We recall that not even the murderer loses his personal dignity and God Himself is the guarantor of that," Francis tweeted on the day that the participating cities show their commitment for life and against the death penalty. "The firm refusal of the death penalty shows how far it is possible to recognise the inalienable dignity of every human being". (ANSA).