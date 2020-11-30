Naples starts process for renaming stadium after Maradona

NAPLES, 30 NOV - Naples city council on Monday started the process to rename the Napoli ground after late soccer genius and favourite adopted son Diego Armando Maradona. The council's place-naming committee drafted a recommendation to be put to Mayor Luigi de Magistris, who has already come out in favour of the move. The document says the San Paolo Stadium should become Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in honour of the Argentina legend who led Napoli to its first and so far only scudetti in 1987 and 1990 as well as an Italian Cup and the UEFA Cup. The document said "Naples has been a lucky city, because in the 1980s it had the joy and honour to host a great champion and a man who personified his people. "Diego Armando Maradona represented for Naples the symbol of hope. "Diego is a 'scugnizzo' (Neapolitan dialect for street urchin) who made it, he is an impossible dream that came true. "With his magic, his victories, with his talent, he made a whole city dream, he redeemed a whole community, restoring the pride and dignity of all its social brackets". (ANSA).