Lunedì 30 Novembre 2020 | 15:40

VATICAN CITY
Pope won't go to Piazza di Spagna Dec 8

ROME
Probe opened after flash floods kill three in Sardinia

ROME
Apple fined 10 mn for 'misleading' water-resistant claim (4)

ROME
15 arrests in Piedmont health graft probe

CAGLIARI
30 yrs upheld for man who strangled ex wife

ROME
Tom Cruise shoots Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome

ROME
COVID: 801,000 cases in last month, 12,900 deaths - ISS

RIMINI
Man, 23, arrested for raping cousin, 12

ROME
Inflation stays negative in Nov, -0.2%

MILANO
Napoli ultra gets 4 yrs for vehicular homicide

ROME
Two minors arrested after man stabbed to death in Monza

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, porto e terminale gas: lettera a Conte e ai ministri

Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, oltre 280 nuovi positivi e 11 decessi durante il week end

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, al Policlinico parte il progetto «Riuniti e mai soli»: sostegno psicologico per pazienti Covid-positivi

GdM.TVIl video
Taranto, maltempo si abbatte sui campi di grano: raccolto rovinato

LecceIl caso
Lecce, allarme Cutting, adolescenti a rischio: «I tagli ci danno sollievo»

Materasanità
Matera, sindacati si schierano in difesa dell'soedale

Bariemergenza Covid
Bari, festa di compleanno in casa nonostante il coprifuoco: 14 sanzionati

BatL'episodio
Barletta chiusura cimitero, insulti e minacce al sindaco: solidarietà a Cannito

VATICAN CITY

Pope won't go to Piazza di Spagna Dec 8

To avoid COVID contagion risk from gathering says Bruni

VATICAN CITY, 30 NOV - Pope Francis will not go to Piazza di Spagna to bless a statue of the Madonna as he traditionally does on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on December 8 because of COVID social gathering fears this year, the head of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said Monday. Instead, Bruni said, the pope will carry out an act of private devotion on that day. He will entrust to the Madonna the city of Rome, its inhabitants and the world's sick, Bruni said. Bruni said the decision not to go to the iconic Roman piazza "is due to the ongoing situation of health emergency and in order to avoid all risk of contagion provoked by gatherings". (ANSA).

