Probe opened after flash floods kill three in Sardinia

ROME, 30 NOV - The chief prosecutor of the Sardinia city of Nuoro, Patrizia Castaldini, said Monday that an investigation into culpable disaster has been opened after flash floods claimed three lives in the area of the nearby town of Bitti on Saturday. Farmers' association Coldiretti told ANSA that one of its members was among the victims, adding that the damage to the island's agriculture sector amounted to many millions of euros. (ANSA).