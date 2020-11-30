Apple fined 10 mn for 'misleading' water-resistant claim (4)

ROME, 30 NOV - Italy's antitrust authority said Monday that it has fined Apple 10 million euro for making misleading claims about the water resistance of several models of iPhone. It said promotional messages in which it was claimed that the phones were water resistant to a depth of up to four metres for 30 minutes amounted to improper commercial practices. The authority also mentioned the company's failure to give assistance to users whose smartphones were damaged due to exposure to water. Apple's website says the water resistance of iPhones is not a permanent characteristic and may diminish over time and advises uses not to bathe or go swimming with their phones. (ANSA).