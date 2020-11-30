15 arrests in Piedmont health graft probe
ROME
30 Novembre 2020
ROME, 30 NOV - Italian police on Monday made 15 arrests after smashing what they called a "criminal gang" that allegedly rigged tenders in the Piedmont health system, committed fraud in public supplies and was guilty of corruption in the northern region's ASL health agencies. The probe focused on three tenders, for an overall value of some 3.5 million euros, issued by the Turisn ASL 4, Novara's Maggiore della Carità Hospital, the ASL in Asti and the Alesssandria hospital company. At least one public functionary falsified documents in the case, police said. Police said they seized some 300,000 euros in property and goods held by the accused, which were the alleged fruit of ill-gotten gains. (ANSA).
