30 yrs upheld for man who strangled ex wife

CAGLIARI, 30 NOV - A Sassari appeals court on Monday upheld a 30-year prison term for a man who strangled to death his former wife at Alghero in Sardinia on the 23rd of December 2018. Marcello Tilloca was again found guilty of murdering Michela Fiori. The man, who confessed his guilt, had had a third taken off his jail term because he opted for a fast-track trial. The court also awarded damages to the victim's mother, grandmother and brother, as well as to the Women's Network of Alghero. They stood as civil plaintiffs in the case. They greeted the confirmation of Tilloca's sentence with a round of applause. Tilloca had never reconciled himself to the couple's split and had threatened Fiori on several occasions. (ANSA).