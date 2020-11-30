COVID: 801,000 cases in last month, 12,900 deaths - ISS

ROME, 30 NOV - The Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Monday that Italy has registered 800,953 cases of Sars-Cov-2 infection in the last 30 days and 12,904 deaths. It said that 22,712 of the people to contract the coronavirus here over the last month were health workers while 304,531 people recovered from COVID-19 in Italy in the period up to November 29. The ISS said the average age of the people to contract the virus over the last month was 48. (ANSA).