Man, 23, arrested for raping cousin, 12

RIMINI, 30 NOV - Riccione police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of raping his 12-year-old cousin and getting her pregnant. The girl is eight-months pregnant. Her family phoned the police after taking her to a gynecologist after seeing her swollen belly. She said her cousin had raped her during afternoons at home when the two of them were alone, police said. Carabinieri said they had uncovered the alleged sexual abuse of another cousin, also aged 12. The man fled from Riccione to Florence, where police tracked him down and arrested him. He is now in Sollicciano Prison in the Tuscan capital, awaiting the confirmation of the arrest warrant. (ANSA).