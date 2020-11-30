Napoli ultra gets 4 yrs for vehicular homicide

MILANO, 30 NOV - A Napoli ultra got four years in jail Monday for running over and killing a Varese fan in scuffles ahead of the Inter-Napoli Serie A match at the San Siro on December 26, 1018. The Napoli fan, 40-year-old Fabio Manduca, was convicted of the vehicular homicide of Varese fan Daniele Belardinelli, whose team is twinned with Inter. The incident took place amid clashes near the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, the name of San Siro. Milan prosecutors had requested 16 years for Manduca for premeditated murder. Manduca was in the courtroom for the sentence, handed down by a preliminary hearings judge. The Napoli fan also had his driving license confiscated. The judge awarded damages of 80,000 euros to the civil plaintiffs: Belardinelli's wife, eldest daughter, and mother. (ANSA).