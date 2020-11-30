Inflation stays negative in Nov, -0.2%

ROME, 30 NOV - Italian inflation remained negative for the seventh straight in November, ISTAT said. The consumer price index fell 0.2% in November, compared to a 0.3% drop in October. On a monthly basis, the fall was 0.1%. Acquired inflation for 2020 is -0.2% for the general index and +0.5% for the underlying component, barring energy and fresh food. In November, the stats agency said, "the deflationary picture of consumer prices which has been consolidated in the previous months is confirmed". However, the inflation 'trolley' of most frequently bought household goods rose by 1.5% in November, up from +1.2% in October. Inflation has taken a negative turn amid the COVID pandemic, which has dealt an unprecedented peacetime blow to the economy. (ANSA).