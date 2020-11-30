Lunedì 30 Novembre 2020 | 13:35

Naples side thrash Roma 4-0 on night dedicated to Maradona

Gattuso tells grieving Napoli fans to respect COVID rules

ROME, 30 NOV - Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso appealed to fans still grieving after the death last week of Diego Maradona to respect the COVID-19 prevention rules. Gattuso's side thrashed AS Roma 4-0 on Sunday on a night devoted to the memory of the Argentine soccer great, who led Napoli to two Serie A titles, an Italian Cup and the UEFA Cup during his 1984-1991 stint at the club. Lorenzo Insigne, Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens and Matteo Politano were on target at Naples's San Paolo Stadium, which is set to be renamed after Maradona. "There's a sad atmosphere," Gattuso said after the match. "This is a wonderful city even when the weather is bad, but there's an atmosphere of mourning. "The city has done everything to honour him and the team has too. "Diego will remain forever. He is a legend who achieved something important. "Those who were lucky enough to see him play cannot forget it. "I think the city should also have good sense. There are too many people without facemasks. "We must behave well or we'll pay the consequences". AC Milan moved five points clear at the top of Serie A with Sunday's 2-0 win over Fiorentina. Inter moved up to second by beating surprise package Sassuolo 3-0 away. Both teams have 18 points from nine games. Champions Juventus are fourth with 17 points after being held 1-1 at promoted Benevento. Fifth-placed Napoli and sixth-placed Roma both have 17 points too. (ANSA).

