Lunedì 30 Novembre 2020 | 11:20

ROME
Curfew likely to remain at Christmas says health minister

ROME
Conte rules out reshuffle

ROME
Muti and the Cherubini Orchestra on ANSA.it again tomorrow

ROME
Longo named new Calabria health chief

ROME
Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont to go orange - Speranza

ROME
Life upheld for boss Virga in Rostagno killing

ROME
Crowds gather at new Rome shopping mall

ROME
Covid: 28,352 new cases in 24 hrs, 827 deaths

ROME
COVID: R rate 1.08 says ISS in draft report

NAPLES
Maradona still alive if he had been Juve's - Cabrini

ROME
Maradona first to call after I retired says Totti

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari-Catanzaro 1-0, vittoria importante dei biancorossi: decide il match Antenucci

Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, nascondeva eroina nel tappo della benzina della sua auto: 31enne arrestato

FoggiaTragedia sfiorata
Foggia, auto prende fuoco improvvisamente: donna riesce a mettersi in salvo

Covid news h 24la denuncia
Altamura, guarito dal Covid vuole donare il plasma: «La burocrazia mi impedisce di farlo»

BatL'episodio
Barletta chiusura cimitero, insulti e minacce al sindaco: solidarietà a Cannito

NewsweekLa provocazione
Martano, campagna del Comune: «Covid, mettere le mascherina non è una pigna nel c...»

TarantoL'appello di una 30enne
Covid, Giulia dall'ospedale di Taranto: «Aiutatemi, ho bisogno del plasma»

Brindisinel Brindisino
S.Pancrazio, parroco antidroga accerchiato e insultato: «Denuncio chi bestemmia»

PotenzaL'incidente
Frontale fra due auto nel Potentino: muore ragazzo di 29 anni, due feriti

Basilicata, l'avvocato della Regione fa causa a se stesso e riesce a vincere

Covid, nel focolaio di Altamura 44enne muore in casa: «Era positiva dimenticata dal sistema»

Covid Puglia, ulteriore calo dei contagi che vanno sotto quota mille (907). Anche 21 decessi

Formula Uno, schianto dopo la partenza. Il pilota Grosjean esce vivo dalle fiamme

Frontale fra due auto nel Potentino: muore ragazzo di 29 anni, due feriti

ROME

Talks within govt continue over rules for festival season

ROME, 30 NOV - Health Minister Roberto Speranza has said that he expects the nationwide curfew, which kicks in at 22.000 and runs until 6:00 every day as part of the government's effort to combat COVID-19, to still be in force at Christmas and on New Year's Eve.. "It's a measure that is in force and I think it should be confirmed," Speranza told Mediaset television. "It is a measure that has enabled us over the last few weeks to start the gradual, tough path of bringing down the (contagion) curve". When asked if the curfew will be valid even for the faithful going to midnight mass, Speranza replied: "if there's a curfew, there's a curfew". "It won't be a Christmas like all the others," he continued. "We have to speak the truth. "We are in the middle of a highly significant epidemic". Premier Giuseppe Conte's government is expected to issue a decree later this week featuring the rules that will be in force during the festive season and what restrictions will apply regarding issues such as movement between regions and the opening of shops, bars and restaurants. Talks are ongoing both within the government and with the nation's regional governments, with the governors set to hold a meeting on Monday to try to agree on a common line. During the television interview, Speranza also said that he was against an eventual COVID-19 vaccine being obligatory, saying the government would stage a "big campaign of persuasion". (ANSA).

