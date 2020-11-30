Conte rules out reshuffle

ROME, 30 NOV - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday dismissed talk of a cabinet reshuffle. "We can't chase after the ambitions of those who hope to have more important roles," Conte told Monday's Il Corriere della Sera. He said the centre-right opposition will be involved in deciding how to use the 209 billion euros of loans and grants Italy is set to receive from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund. "That funding is the challenge of a lifetime," Conte said. "There will be a public debate (on the planning of projects) and we will involve all of parliament". (ANSA).