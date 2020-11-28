Sabato 28 Novembre 2020 | 18:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Muti and the Cherubini Orchestra on ANSA.it again tomorrow

Muti and the Cherubini Orchestra on ANSA.it again tomorrow

 
ROME
Longo named new Calabria health chief

Longo named new Calabria health chief

 
ROME
Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont to go orange - Speranza

Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont to go orange - Speranza

 
ROME
Life upheld for boss Virga in Rostagno killing

Life upheld for boss Virga in Rostagno killing

 
ROME
Crowds gather at new Rome shopping mall

Crowds gather at new Rome shopping mall

 
ROME
Covid: 28,352 new cases in 24 hrs, 827 deaths

Covid: 28,352 new cases in 24 hrs, 827 deaths

 
ROME
COVID: R rate 1.08 says ISS in draft report

COVID: R rate 1.08 says ISS in draft report

 
NAPLES
Maradona still alive if he had been Juve's - Cabrini

Maradona still alive if he had been Juve's - Cabrini

 
ROME
Maradona first to call after I retired says Totti

Maradona first to call after I retired says Totti

 
CATANZARO
Man arrested on terror charges near Cosenza

Man arrested on terror charges near Cosenza

 
ROME
Regeni picked up by Egyptian security service- witnesses

Regeni picked up by Egyptian security service- witnesses

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Auteri sfida un passato importante: «Catanzaro forte, ma Bari non ha paura»

Auteri sfida un passato importante: «Catanzaro forte, ma Bari non ha paura»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'attività di vigilanza
Controlli Covid nel Barese: 383 multati per violazione DPCM. Prefetta: occhio ai contagi in famiglia

Controlli Covid nel Barese: 383 multati per violazione DPCM. Prefetta: occhio ai contagi in famiglia

 
FoggiaLa sentenza
San Severo, non ci fu alcun reato: assolto in appello il comandante dei Cc

Margherita di S., non ci fu alcun reato: «Accuse infondate». Assolto in appello il comandante dei Cc

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
S.Pancrazio, parroco antidroga accerchiato e insultato: «Denuncio chi bestemmia»

S.Pancrazio, parroco antidroga accerchiato e insultato: «Denuncio chi bestemmia»

 
PotenzaL'incidente
Frontale fra due auto nel Potentino: muore ragazzo di 29 anni, due feriti

Frontale fra due auto nel Potentino: muore ragazzo di 29 anni, due feriti

 
TarantoRapina nel Tarantino
S.Marzano, in 2 colpiscono in testa guardia giurata e fuggono con 70mila euro: indagini in corso

S.Marzano, in 2 colpiscono in testa guardia giurata e fuggono con 70mila euro

 
LecceL'intervista
Loredana Capone: «Io, prima donna presidente partendo da umili origini»

Loredana Capone: «Io, prima donna presidente partendo da umili origini»

 
BatEffetto-pandemia
Trani, le nozze civili sono in streaming per gli invitati virtuali

Trani, le nozze civili sono in streaming per gli invitati virtuali

 
MateraNel Materano
Bernalda, la protesta di un disabile: «In casa avevo operai in attesa dell'esito del tampone»

Bernalda, la protesta di un disabile: «In casa avevo operai in attesa dell'esito del tampone»

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 48 morti e 1737 contagi in 24 ore, 675 solo a Bari

Covid Puglia, ancora tanti morti: 48 in 24 ore. E altri 1.737 positivi (9.505 test), oltre media nazionale

Bari, scontro tra due auto e un camion in tangenziale: morta una donna

Bari, scontro tra due auto e un camion in tangenziale: morta una donna

Covid 19, la mappa dei colori: Puglia resta arancione, Lombardia e Piemonte cambiano colore, Liguria e Sicilia gialle

Covid 19, la mappa dei colori: Puglia resta arancione, Lombardia e Piemonte cambiano colore, Liguria e Sicilia gialle

Covid Puglia, rallentano i contagi (1.573), cala la percentuale (15%), meno decessi: 30. Pressione sulle intensive

Covid Puglia, rallentano i contagi (1.573), cala la percentuale (15%), meno decessi: 30. Pressione sulle intensive

Torre a Mare, scontro auto-bici sulla Statale 16: muore ciclista 31enne

Torre a Mare, rintracciata donna che ha investito e ucciso ciclista: positiva all'alcoltest

ROME

Muti and the Cherubini Orchestra on ANSA.it again tomorrow

Second concert live-streamed from Ravenna celebrates Italy

Muti and the Cherubini Orchestra on ANSA.it again tomorrow

ROME, 28 NOV - The second live-streamed concert in which Riccardo Muti leads the Luigi Cherubini Youth Orchestra at Ravenna's Alighieri theatre is set to be a celebration of Italy. After last Sunday's show totally dedicated to Schubert, the second concert, taking place on Sunday, November 29 at 11am, features Martucci's Notturno Op. 70, Puccini's Preludio Sinfonico, and music by Verdi, with the Macbeth Ballabili, the overtures from Nabucco and I Vespri Siciliani. It will be possible to see the concert free via ravennafestival.live and on ANSA.it, as part of the 'ANSA per la Cultura' (ANSA for Culture) project. THE CONCERT This event, like the previous one, will be available for 15 days on demand; subscribers to the newsletters of the Ravenna Festival and Riccardo Muti Music will have access to exclusive content from the rehearsals, which are also a chance for Muti to share his experiences. The concerts are taking place thanks to the collaboration between the Ravenna Festival, the Fondazione Orchestra Giovanile Luigi Cherubini, and RMMUSIC, with the contribution of the Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Ravenna. Last week's concert, a new section of the road the Ravenna Festival embarked on in the summer by broadcasting events on its programme free via a specially created platform, attracted 40,890 viewers. People from over 100 countries tuned in, with spectators from Japan, Spain and Russia the most numerous after Italy. It was also streamed by special partners. These included the Tokyo Spring Festival, which also partnered the festival for the 2016 concerts of friendship celebrating 150 years of diplomatic relations between Italy and Japan, and the newspapers El País and Rossijskaja Gazeta. On November 29 the Italian and international public will also again be able to admire the Ravenna of Dante in a short promotional video before the concert with Luzzasco Luzzaschi's 16th century 'Quivi Sospiri' setting of Inferno to music. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati