Muti and the Cherubini Orchestra on ANSA.it again tomorrow

ROME, 28 NOV - The second live-streamed concert in which Riccardo Muti leads the Luigi Cherubini Youth Orchestra at Ravenna's Alighieri theatre is set to be a celebration of Italy. After last Sunday's show totally dedicated to Schubert, the second concert, taking place on Sunday, November 29 at 11am, features Martucci's Notturno Op. 70, Puccini's Preludio Sinfonico, and music by Verdi, with the Macbeth Ballabili, the overtures from Nabucco and I Vespri Siciliani. It will be possible to see the concert free via ravennafestival.live and on ANSA.it, as part of the 'ANSA per la Cultura' (ANSA for Culture) project. THE CONCERT This event, like the previous one, will be available for 15 days on demand; subscribers to the newsletters of the Ravenna Festival and Riccardo Muti Music will have access to exclusive content from the rehearsals, which are also a chance for Muti to share his experiences. The concerts are taking place thanks to the collaboration between the Ravenna Festival, the Fondazione Orchestra Giovanile Luigi Cherubini, and RMMUSIC, with the contribution of the Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Ravenna. Last week's concert, a new section of the road the Ravenna Festival embarked on in the summer by broadcasting events on its programme free via a specially created platform, attracted 40,890 viewers. People from over 100 countries tuned in, with spectators from Japan, Spain and Russia the most numerous after Italy. It was also streamed by special partners. These included the Tokyo Spring Festival, which also partnered the festival for the 2016 concerts of friendship celebrating 150 years of diplomatic relations between Italy and Japan, and the newspapers El País and Rossijskaja Gazeta. On November 29 the Italian and international public will also again be able to admire the Ravenna of Dante in a short promotional video before the concert with Luzzasco Luzzaschi's 16th century 'Quivi Sospiri' setting of Inferno to music. (ANSA).