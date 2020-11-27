Venerdì 27 Novembre 2020 | 20:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Longo named new Calabria health chief

Longo named new Calabria health chief

 
ROME
Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont to go orange - Speranza

Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont to go orange - Speranza

 
ROME
Life upheld for boss Virga in Rostagno killing

Life upheld for boss Virga in Rostagno killing

 
ROME
Crowds gather at new Rome shopping mall

Crowds gather at new Rome shopping mall

 
ROME
Covid: 28,352 new cases in 24 hrs, 827 deaths

Covid: 28,352 new cases in 24 hrs, 827 deaths

 
ROME
COVID: R rate 1.08 says ISS in draft report

COVID: R rate 1.08 says ISS in draft report

 
NAPLES
Maradona still alive if he had been Juve's - Cabrini

Maradona still alive if he had been Juve's - Cabrini

 
ROME
Maradona first to call after I retired says Totti

Maradona first to call after I retired says Totti

 
CATANZARO
Man arrested on terror charges near Cosenza

Man arrested on terror charges near Cosenza

 
ROME
Regeni picked up by Egyptian security service- witnesses

Regeni picked up by Egyptian security service- witnesses

 
ROME
Man, 25, arrested for robbing, raping prostitute

Man, 25, arrested for robbing, raping prostitute

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, traffico a centrocampo: Auteri gestisce l'abbondanza

Bari, traffico a centrocampo: Auteri gestisce l'abbondanza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Mafia, salgono a 36 le misure interdittive a imprese nel Foggiano

Mafia, salgono a 36 le misure interdittive a imprese nel Foggiano

 
MateraIl caso
Covid 19, consiglio comunale a Matera: «Non depotenziare l'ospedale»

Covid 19, consiglio comunale a Matera: «Non depotenziare l'ospedale»

 
Leccea Lecce
Bellanova: «Ulivo è simbolo del Mediterraneo, bisogna rigenerare il paesaggio»

Bellanova: «Ulivo è simbolo del Mediterraneo, bisogna rigenerare il paesaggio»

 
BariIl caso
Torre a Mare, scontro auto-bici sulla Statale 16: muore ciclista 31enne

Torre a Mare, scontro auto-bici sulla Statale 16: muore ciclista 31enne

 
PotenzaIl virus
Coronavirus in Basilicata, Bardi: «Misure prorogate fino al 3 dicembre»

Coronavirus in Basilicata, Bardi: «Misure prorogate fino al 3 dicembre»

 
TarantoIl video
Museo MArTa di Taranto, da oggi si può vistare anche con il virtual tour in 3D

Museo MArTa di Taranto, da oggi si può vistare anche con il virtual tour in 3D

 
Brindisile indagini
Ostuni, incendio doloso auto ex sindaco: un indagato

Ostuni, incendio doloso auto ex sindaco: un indagato

 
Batnella Bat
Andria: furto, ricettazione e resistenza a pubblico ufficiale, due arresti

Andria: furto, ricettazione e resistenza a pubblico ufficiale, due arresti

 

i più letti

Covid Puglia, altra strage: 52 morti in 24 ore. Anche 1436 nuovi casi

Covid Puglia, altra strage: 52 morti in 24 ore. Anche 1436 nuovi casi, +95 ricoveri. Emiliano: «Raddoppieremo terapie intensive»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 48 morti e 1737 contagi in 24 ore, 675 solo a Bari

Covid Puglia, ancora tanti morti: 48 in 24 ore. E altri 1.737 positivi (9.505 test), oltre media nazionale

Bitritto, Miria lotta contro rara malattia: «Ma per me non ci sono posti»

Bitritto, Miria lotta contro rara malattia: «Ma per me non ci sono posti»

Puglia, insediato Consiglio regionale: Fitto si dimette, resta parlamentare europeo

Puglia, insediato Consiglio regionale: Capone nuovo presidente, Fitto si dimette. Emiliano: «Giorno storico»

Da Turi a New York il cervello di Angela Maria Savino, ricercatrice col sogno di debellare la leucemia

Da Turi a New York il cervello di Angela Maria Savino, ricercatrice col sogno di debellare la leucemia

ROME

Longo named new Calabria health chief

Replaces three officials who resigned

Longo named new Calabria health chief

ROME, 27 NOV - The cabinet on Friday named Prefect Guido Nicolò Longo Calabria's as new health commissioner replacing Saverio Cotticelli who resigned following a car-crash interview in which he admitted he had not known it was his job to prepare the southern region's anti-COVID plan. Then, Giuseppe Zucatelli was appointed earlier this month but resigned after finding himself at the centre of a furore after a video emerged from earlier this year in which he said using facemasks was pointless. And then, Eugenio Gaudio quit a day after being appointed to the role, citing personal reasons. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati