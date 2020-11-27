Longo named new Calabria health chief

ROME, 27 NOV - The cabinet on Friday named Prefect Guido Nicolò Longo Calabria's as new health commissioner replacing Saverio Cotticelli who resigned following a car-crash interview in which he admitted he had not known it was his job to prepare the southern region's anti-COVID plan. Then, Giuseppe Zucatelli was appointed earlier this month but resigned after finding himself at the centre of a furore after a video emerged from earlier this year in which he said using facemasks was pointless. And then, Eugenio Gaudio quit a day after being appointed to the role, citing personal reasons. (ANSA).