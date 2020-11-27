Venerdì 27 Novembre 2020 | 19:01

ROME
Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont to go orange - Speranza

Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont to go orange - Speranza

 
ROME
Life upheld for boss Virga in Rostagno killing

Life upheld for boss Virga in Rostagno killing

 
ROME
Crowds gather at new Rome shopping mall

Crowds gather at new Rome shopping mall

 
ROME
Covid: 28,352 new cases in 24 hrs, 827 deaths

Covid: 28,352 new cases in 24 hrs, 827 deaths

 
ROME
COVID: R rate 1.08 says ISS in draft report

COVID: R rate 1.08 says ISS in draft report

 
NAPLES
Maradona still alive if he had been Juve's - Cabrini

Maradona still alive if he had been Juve's - Cabrini

 
ROME
Maradona first to call after I retired says Totti

Maradona first to call after I retired says Totti

 
CATANZARO
Man arrested on terror charges near Cosenza

Man arrested on terror charges near Cosenza

 
ROME
Regeni picked up by Egyptian security service- witnesses

Regeni picked up by Egyptian security service- witnesses

 
ROME
Man, 25, arrested for robbing, raping prostitute

Man, 25, arrested for robbing, raping prostitute

 
ROME
Maradona: Tacconi says honour to be beaten by wonder goal

Maradona: Tacconi says honour to be beaten by wonder goal

 

Biancorossi
Bari, traffico a centrocampo: Auteri gestisce l'abbondanza

Bari, traffico a centrocampo: Auteri gestisce l'abbondanza

 

BariIl caso
Torre a Mare, scontro auto-bici sulla Statale 16: muore ciclista 31enne

Torre a Mare, scontro auto-bici sulla Statale 16: muore ciclista 31enne

 
PotenzaIl virus
Coronavirus in Basilicata, Bardi: «Misure prorogate fino al 3 dicembre»

Coronavirus in Basilicata, Bardi: «Misure prorogate fino al 3 dicembre»

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, smaltimento rifiuti e violazioni ambientali, tre interventi e quattro denunce

Lecce, smaltimento rifiuti e violazioni ambientali, tre interventi e quattro denunce

 
TarantoIl video
Museo MArTa di Taranto, da oggi si può vistare anche con il virtual tour in 3D

Museo MArTa di Taranto, da oggi si può vistare anche con il virtual tour in 3D

 
FoggiaIl provvedimento
Foggia, Natale senza festa e con poche luminarie. Sindaco: «Risparmi a famiglie bisognose»

Foggia, Natale senza festa e con poche luminarie. Sindaco: «Risparmi a famiglie bisognose»

 
Brindisile indagini
Ostuni, incendio doloso auto ex sindaco: un indagato

Ostuni, incendio doloso auto ex sindaco: un indagato

 
Materala lettera
Matera, sindaco scrive a Conte: «L'ospedale sia tutelato»

Matera, sindaco scrive a Conte: «L'ospedale sia tutelato»

 
Batnella Bat
Andria: furto, ricettazione e resistenza a pubblico ufficiale, due arresti

Andria: furto, ricettazione e resistenza a pubblico ufficiale, due arresti

 

Covid Puglia, altra strage: 52 morti in 24 ore. Anche 1436 nuovi casi

Covid Puglia, altra strage: 52 morti in 24 ore. Anche 1436 nuovi casi, +95 ricoveri. Emiliano: «Raddoppieremo terapie intensive»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 48 morti e 1737 contagi in 24 ore, 675 solo a Bari

Covid Puglia, ancora tanti morti: 48 in 24 ore. E altri 1.737 positivi (9.505 test), oltre media nazionale

Bitritto, Miria lotta contro rara malattia: «Ma per me non ci sono posti»

Bitritto, Miria lotta contro rara malattia: «Ma per me non ci sono posti»

Puglia, insediato Consiglio regionale: Fitto si dimette, resta parlamentare europeo

Puglia, insediato Consiglio regionale: Capone nuovo presidente, Fitto si dimette. Emiliano: «Giorno storico»

Da Turi a New York il cervello di Angela Maria Savino, ricercatrice col sogno di debellare la leucemia

Da Turi a New York il cervello di Angela Maria Savino, ricercatrice col sogno di debellare la leucemia

ROME

Life upheld for boss Virga in Rostagno killing

Campaigning leftwing journalist murdered near Trapani in 1988

Life upheld for boss Virga in Rostagno killing

ROME, 27 NOV - Italy's supreme Coourt of Cassation on Friday upheld a life term for Trapani mafia boss Vincenzo Virga for ordering the 1988 murder of sociologist and journalist Mauro Rostagno. The high court rejected a Palemo prosecutors' appeal against the acquittal on appeal of alleged hitman Vito Mazzara. The Cassation's prosecutor general had asked the court to annul Mazzara's acquittal. Virga was found guilty of ordering the murder of the campaigning leftist journalist and drug rehab community leader in the countryside near Trapani on September 26, 1988. In the court of first instance Mazzara got life too. Virga was found to have ordered the hit because Rostagno had been reporting on Mafia interests in Trapani on private TV channel RTC, judicial sources said. (ANSA).

