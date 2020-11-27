Life upheld for boss Virga in Rostagno killing

ROME, 27 NOV - Italy's supreme Coourt of Cassation on Friday upheld a life term for Trapani mafia boss Vincenzo Virga for ordering the 1988 murder of sociologist and journalist Mauro Rostagno. The high court rejected a Palemo prosecutors' appeal against the acquittal on appeal of alleged hitman Vito Mazzara. The Cassation's prosecutor general had asked the court to annul Mazzara's acquittal. Virga was found guilty of ordering the murder of the campaigning leftist journalist and drug rehab community leader in the countryside near Trapani on September 26, 1988. In the court of first instance Mazzara got life too. Virga was found to have ordered the hit because Rostagno had been reporting on Mafia interests in Trapani on private TV channel RTC, judicial sources said. (ANSA).