Crowds gather at new Rome shopping mall

ROME, 27 NOV - Huge crowds gathered Friday at the opening of a new Rome shopping mall with over 150 stores. The Maximo Mall on the Via Laurentina, on the Italian capital's outskirts, features Rome's first Primark which was a particular crowd magnet. Consumer group Codacons said the mall should not have opened amid current COVID concerns. The Democratic Party chapter on Rome's city council told Mayor Virginia Raggi, of the 5-Star Movement, "this is no good...gatherings are one of the weak links in controlling the pandemic and a high price will be paid by health operators, workers and citizens who follow the anti-contagion rules". (ANSA).