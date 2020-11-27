COVID: R rate 1.08 says ISS in draft report
ROME
27 Novembre 2020
ROME, 27 NOV - Italy's R rate of COVID transmission was 1.08 in the November 4-17 period, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry said in a draft of their weekly monitoring report Friday. R rates ranged from 1 to 1.25 in the majority of Italian regions, the ISS said. It fell below 1 in four regions, indicating a significant drop in transmission. The incidence of COVID fell to 706 per 100,000 inhabitants from 732 the previous week, the ministry and the ISS said. (ANSA).
