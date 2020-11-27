Maradona first to call after I retired says Totti

ROME, 27 NOV - Diego Maradona was the first ex-player to call Francesco Totti when the Roma legend retired in 2017, Totti told Verissimo in a programme to be broadcast Saturday. "Diego is still with us. When I stopped playing he was the first to call me to give me support and tell me to stay calm. "The emotions he gave us are unrepeatable," said the former Roma captain. "I had a beautiful rapport with Diego. Off the pitch he was an extraordinary person while on the field he was football, he was inimitable. "You can't even copy what he did on PlayStation. "I want to remember him like that, it's as if he never died, we'll remain on Earth because he was different from all the others"." (ANSA).