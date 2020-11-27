Venerdì 27 Novembre 2020 | 17:17

COVID: R rate 1.08 says ISS in draft report

Maradona still alive if he had been Juve's - Cabrini

Maradona first to call after I retired says Totti

Man arrested on terror charges near Cosenza

Regeni picked up by Egyptian security service- witnesses

Man, 25, arrested for robbing, raping prostitute

Maradona: Tacconi says honour to be beaten by wonder goal

Maradona: Tacconi says honour to be beaten by wonder goal

Man arrested for raping girl picked up on social media

Man gored to death by wild boar

Businessman probed for recycling 136 bn for mafias

Bari, traffico a centrocampo: Auteri gestisce l'abbondanza

Salento, rapita l'asina Grisonda. L'appello: «Riportatela a casa. Vi daremo una ricompensa»

Dalla tempesta a Polignano ai fenicotteri a Lesina: per Wikipedia le foto più belle del 2020 sono made in Puglia

Museo MArTa di Taranto, da oggi si può vistare anche con il virtual tour in 3D

Foggia, Natale senza festa e con poche luminarie. Sindaco: «Risparmi a famiglie bisognose»

Coronavirus, a Potenza assembramenti nel centro storico: multe

Ostuni, incendio doloso auto ex sindaco: un indagato

Matera, sindaco scrive a Conte: «L'ospedale sia tutelato»

Andria: furto, ricettazione e resistenza a pubblico ufficiale, due arresti

ROME

Maradona first to call after I retired says Totti

Can't copy what he did, even on PlayStation says Roma legend

ROME, 27 NOV - Diego Maradona was the first ex-player to call Francesco Totti when the Roma legend retired in 2017, Totti told Verissimo in a programme to be broadcast Saturday. "Diego is still with us. When I stopped playing he was the first to call me to give me support and tell me to stay calm. "The emotions he gave us are unrepeatable," said the former Roma captain. "I had a beautiful rapport with Diego. Off the pitch he was an extraordinary person while on the field he was football, he was inimitable. "You can't even copy what he did on PlayStation. "I want to remember him like that, it's as if he never died, we'll remain on Earth because he was different from all the others"." (ANSA).

