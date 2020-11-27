Man, 25, arrested for robbing, raping prostitute

Regeni picked up by Egyptian security service- witnesses
27 Novembre 2020
ROME, 27 NOV - A 25-year-old Tunisian man was arrested Friday on suspicion of robbing and raping a young Romanian prostitute at Latina south of Rome on Wednesday. The girl was alone in the street, police said. After stealing 300 euros from her, the man allegedly punched her leaving bruises on her face and body and then raped her, threatening her with a switch blade knife. The girl was able to tell police what her alleged attacker looked like. She then picked him out from mugshots. The man is now at the disposal of judicial authorities, police said. (ANSA).
