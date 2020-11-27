Venerdì 27 Novembre 2020 | 15:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Regeni picked up by Egyptian security service- witnesses

Regeni picked up by Egyptian security service- witnesses

 
ROME
Man, 25, arrested for robbing, raping prostitute

Man, 25, arrested for robbing, raping prostitute

 
ROME
Maradona: Tacconi says honour to be beaten by wonder goal

Maradona: Tacconi says honour to be beaten by wonder goal

 
ROME
Maradona: Tacconi says honour to be beaten by wonder goal

Maradona: Tacconi says honour to be beaten by wonder goal

 
BERGAMO
Man arrested for raping girl picked up on social media

Man arrested for raping girl picked up on social media

 
FORLÌ
Man gored to death by wild boar

Man gored to death by wild boar

 
REGGIO CALABRIA
Businessman probed for recycling 136 bn for mafias

Businessman probed for recycling 136 bn for mafias

 
ROME
Consumer, business confidence falls in Nov

Consumer, business confidence falls in Nov

 
ROME
New decree to confirm 3 tiers, Lombardy,Tuscany cd go orange

New decree to confirm 3 tiers, Lombardy,Tuscany cd go orange

 
ROME
COVID curve starting to fall - Battiston

COVID curve starting to fall - Battiston

 
ROME
Covid:29,000 infections, Italy passes 1.5 mn case mark

Covid:29,000 infections, Italy passes 1.5 mn case mark

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, traffico a centrocampo: Auteri gestisce l'abbondanza

Bari, traffico a centrocampo: Auteri gestisce l'abbondanza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl servizio
Stress da Covid: in azienda barese uno sportello psicologico per aiutare i dipendenti

Stress da Covid: in azienda barese uno sportello psicologico per aiutare i dipendenti

 
FoggiaIl provvedimento
Foggia, Natale senza festa e con poche luminarie. Sindaco: «Risparmi a famiglie bisognose»

Foggia, Natale senza festa e con poche luminarie. Sindaco: «Risparmi a famiglie bisognose»

 
PotenzaIl provvedimento
Coronavirus, a Potenza assembramenti nel centro storico: multe

Coronavirus, a Potenza assembramenti nel centro storico: multe

 
TarantoBuone notizie
Taranto, a 97 e 100 anni sconfiggono il Covid: la battaglia di una coppia di anziani

Taranto, a 97 e 100 anni sconfiggono il Covid: la battaglia di una coppia di anziani

 
LecceIl caso
Rifiuti tombati in una cava alle porte di Lecce: sequestro in corso

Rifiuti tombati in una cava alle porte di Lecce: sequestro in corso

 
Brindisile indagini
Ostuni, incendio doloso auto ex sindaco: un indagato

Ostuni, incendio doloso auto ex sindaco: un indagato

 
Materala lettera
Matera, sindaco scrive a Conte: «L'ospedale sia tutelato»

Matera, sindaco scrive a Conte: «L'ospedale sia tutelato»

 
Batnella Bat
Andria: furto, ricettazione e resistenza a pubblico ufficiale, due arresti

Andria: furto, ricettazione e resistenza a pubblico ufficiale, due arresti

 

i più letti

Covid Puglia, altra strage: 52 morti in 24 ore. Anche 1436 nuovi casi

Covid Puglia, altra strage: 52 morti in 24 ore. Anche 1436 nuovi casi, +95 ricoveri. Emiliano: «Raddoppieremo terapie intensive»

Bitritto, Miria lotta contro rara malattia: «Ma per me non ci sono posti»

Bitritto, Miria lotta contro rara malattia: «Ma per me non ci sono posti»

Puglia, insediato Consiglio regionale: Fitto si dimette, resta parlamentare europeo

Puglia, insediato Consiglio regionale: Capone nuovo presidente, Fitto si dimette. Emiliano: «Giorno storico»

Da Turi a New York il cervello di Angela Maria Savino, ricercatrice col sogno di debellare la leucemia

Da Turi a New York il cervello di Angela Maria Savino, ricercatrice col sogno di debellare la leucemia

Stretta su mobilità e rientri: il nuovo Dpcm di Natale prende forma

Stretta su mobilità e rientri: il nuovo Dpcm di Natale prende forma

ROME

Maradona: Tacconi says honour to be beaten by wonder goal

Napoli legend designed impossible trajectory says ex Juve keeper

Maradona: Tacconi says honour to be beaten by wonder goal

ROME, 27 NOV - Former Juventus keeper Stefano Tacconi said Friday it was an honour to have been beaten by a 1985 wonder goal by Napoli legend Diego Maradona that defied the laws of physics. "That was the second most beautiful goal that Diego ever scored," Tacconi told ANSA, placing first the 'goal of the century' that won the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England just minutes after his controversial 'Hand of God' goal. In the famed freekick at the San Paolo on November 3, 1985, Maradona took a touch from midfielder Eraldo Pecci inside the box and curled the ball into the net past Tacconi's despairing dive in a seemingly impossibly parabola. "It was an impossible goal," said Tacconi, "and if I had saved it they would have given me a medal. "When you get beaten by certain champions, you can remember it for the rest of your life and tell your grandchildren, it wasn't as if you were beaten by just anyone." Tacconi said he is still asking himself "how he managed to carve that trajectory. It was an impossible goal, for the simple reason that the barrier was extremely close; it was an indirect free kick, from inside the area, I couldn't see the ball, I dived instinctually, but he had already foreseen where that trajectory would end up, "It was a real touch of genius," Tacconi said. "For the things he showed us, (Maradona) must be considered the greatest," Tacconi said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati