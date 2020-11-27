Man arrested for raping girl picked up on social media
BERGAMO
27 Novembre 2020
BERGAMO, 27 NOV - A 21-year-old Italian man was arrested Friday on suspicion of raping a girl he picked up on social media. The man was invited to the girl's home near Bergamo when her parents re out and raped her this last summer, police said Friday. The girl only knew his first name and his social media nickname. These were enough for the police to track him down. He has been placed under house arrest. (ANSA).
