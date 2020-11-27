Man gored to death by wild boar

FORLÌ, 27 NOV - A 65-year-old hunter died of his wounds in hospital Friday three days after being gored by three wild boar he kept in a pen outside his home near Forlì in Romagna, the local edition of the Resto del Carlino newspaper said. Giuseppe Capece, originally from Potenza in Basilicata, was feeding the animals when the sudden attack came, led by the two males. He suffered serious injuries to the arms and legs. Taken to the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Capece's condition initially appeared not concerning but then the situation worsened after an operation on Thursday. The man found the three board a year ago and decided to keep them. A local court recently ordered them to be taken from him and they were set to be taken to an animal shelter in these days. (ANSA).